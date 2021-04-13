The Lovesac (LOVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect The Lovesac to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ LOVE opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.08, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $72.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
