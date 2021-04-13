The Lovesac (LOVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect The Lovesac to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.08, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $72.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $3,840,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,342 shares of company stock worth $22,422,807. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

