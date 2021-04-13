The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Macerich in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

NYSE:MAC opened at $12.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter valued at $433,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Macerich by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Macerich by 513.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 498,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 239,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,847,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

