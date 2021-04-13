Brokerages Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $720.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will announce $720.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $720.05 million and the highest is $721.00 million. Avaya reported sales of $683.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of AVYA opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. Avaya has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

