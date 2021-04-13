Piper Sandler Weighs in on Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BHF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

BHF stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,588,000 after buying an additional 668,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,816,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,133,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 585,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,216,000 after purchasing an additional 184,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

