Dine Brands Global, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

DIN stock opened at $95.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

