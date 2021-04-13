Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

HWC stock opened at $42.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

