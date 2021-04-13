First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:FRSGU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 14th. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Unit had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:FRSGU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

