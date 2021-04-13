Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines’ (NASDAQ:PRAX) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 14th. Praxis Precision Medicines had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $190,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts have commented on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). Analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

