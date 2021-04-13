Eastern Bankshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBC) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 13th

Eastern Bankshares’ (NASDAQ:EBC) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 13th. Eastern Bankshares had issued 179,300,000 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,793,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

