Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $48.99, but opened at $47.35. Bentley Systems shares last traded at $48.46, with a volume of 5,558 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,030,369.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $8,134,460.00. Insiders sold a total of 473,375 shares of company stock worth $22,167,651 over the last quarter.

BSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,717 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,610,000 after purchasing an additional 371,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,776,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

There is no company description available for Bentley Systems Inc

