IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $218.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. IQVIA traded as high as $208.29 and last traded at $206.67, with a volume of 914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.66.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in IQVIA by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.64 and its 200 day moving average is $178.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

