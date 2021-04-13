Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $1,577.42 and last traded at $1,552.50, with a volume of 4411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,531.42.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securiti boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.92.

In related news, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,440.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,379.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.15, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

