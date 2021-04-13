iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOD. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

