Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,100 shares, a growth of 5,128.4% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,386,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGSH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,320,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $16,376,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $15,831,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 321,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 239,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,193,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $62.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

