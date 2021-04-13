Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,100 shares, a growth of 5,128.4% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,386,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGSH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,320,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $16,376,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $15,831,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 321,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 239,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,193,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $62.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
