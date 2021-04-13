Zacks Investment Research Lowers UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on UMH. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:UMH opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,153,000 after buying an additional 121,863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

