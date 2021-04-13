The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $56.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.88.

CAKE stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $6,842,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

