Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

WTT opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

