The Travelers Companies (TRV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect The Travelers Companies to post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Travelers Companies to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.66 and a 200 day moving average of $137.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

