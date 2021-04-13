The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Copa (NYSE:CPA) to “Buy”

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s previous close.

CPA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $80.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50. Copa has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Copa’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Copa will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Copa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,001,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,231,000 after purchasing an additional 105,431 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copa by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,116,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,715,000 after buying an additional 365,100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Copa by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,698,000 after acquiring an additional 382,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Copa by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

