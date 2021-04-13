Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Zalando alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Grupo Santander cut shares of Zalando from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.37 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.