PepsiCo (PEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts expect PepsiCo to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

