Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Parsons in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parsons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

Several other analysts have also commented on PSN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:PSN opened at $41.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

