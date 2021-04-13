BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.51.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

