Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Mark FitzPatrick Purchases 13 Shares

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £200.85 ($262.41).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,552.50 ($20.28) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,516.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,312.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The company has a market cap of £40.61 billion and a PE ratio of 19.03. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,586 ($20.72).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,437 ($18.77) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,510.33 ($19.73).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

