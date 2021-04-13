Analysts Issue Forecasts for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

SNV has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $46.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

