Financial Comparison: Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) vs. Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lordstown Motors and Ferrari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 2 0 3 0 2.20 Ferrari 3 5 8 0 2.31

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 148.64%. Ferrari has a consensus price target of $214.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.11%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Ferrari.

Risk & Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Ferrari shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Ferrari’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A Ferrari $4.22 billion 9.28 $779.32 million $4.16 50.96

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -2.42% -0.61% Ferrari 15.50% 34.85% 8.97%

Summary

Ferrari beats Lordstown Motors on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates; and Ferrari Land Portaventura, a theme park in Europe. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages race tracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy; and develops and sells a line of apparel and accessories through its monobrand stores. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total of 36 retail Ferrari stores, including 18 franchised stores and 18 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 168 authorized dealers operating 188 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its Website, store.ferrari.com. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.