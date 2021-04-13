Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $66.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The company had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 117.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 151,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after buying an additional 89,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.