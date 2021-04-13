Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Voya Financial, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

NYSE VOYA opened at $66.88 on Monday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,725,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,534 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after acquiring an additional 285,171 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,395,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,052,000 after acquiring an additional 104,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,908,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.