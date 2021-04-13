TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.79

Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $7.98. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 15,363 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $66.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.34). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $99.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $142,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

