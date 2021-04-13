Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.29

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.29 and traded as high as $40.00. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 8,436 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($9.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.08) by ($1.91).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capital Senior Living stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

