Short Interest in ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) Declines By 85.7%

ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ULUR stock remained flat at $$0.28 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. ULURU has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

ULURU Inc, a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers.

