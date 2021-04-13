Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 25,032 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 22,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

About Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.