First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the March 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FNX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.26. 37,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,661. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.96.

