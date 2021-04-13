Banano (BAN) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $14.51 million and approximately $73,712.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00066711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00054162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00272773 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,352 coins and its circulating supply is 1,211,834,908 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

