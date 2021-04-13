Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report sales of $7.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.01 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $26.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.56 billion to $27.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $38.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,523 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,312. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.59. 18,752,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,804,500. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

