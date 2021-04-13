Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will announce $202.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.50 million and the lowest is $184.90 million. Ameresco posted sales of $212.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $4,591,330.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,972,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,109,065.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 63,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $3,768,292.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 900,558 shares of company stock valued at $44,430,099 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 213,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 458.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 156,196 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth approximately $3,864,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.10. 605,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.