Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce $291.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $433.10 million. Novavax posted sales of $3.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8,535.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $4.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.88 and its 200 day moving average is $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

In other Novavax news, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,497 shares of company stock worth $13,928,932. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 627.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123,377 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.