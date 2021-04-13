Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:TETCU) Trading Up 0.2%

Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:TETCU)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 9,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 388,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

About Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

