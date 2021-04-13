Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 609,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,549,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Data443 Risk Mitigation stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Monday. 6,991,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,633,336. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy business. The company offers ARALOC, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices; DATAEXPRESS, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product for various organizations; ArcMail, an email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; ClassiDocs, a data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance; and ClassiDocs for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks.

