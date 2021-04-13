Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 5,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKIMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

