AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ACAN traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 43,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,117. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It intends to design, develop, lease, and operate cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

