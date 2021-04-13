AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ACAN traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 43,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,117. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.99.
About AmeriCann
