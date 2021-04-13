Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.00 Million

Brokerages expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to announce $42.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. Impinj reported sales of $47.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $174.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $177.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $208.67 million, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $216.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,984 shares of company stock worth $2,422,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Impinj by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Impinj by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Impinj by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

PI stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.55. 112,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,551. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

