Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report sales of $3.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 million to $4.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $16.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.21 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $17.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%.

SYRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.36. 589,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,445. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $392.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.01.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

