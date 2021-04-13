DopeCoin (DOPE) Market Capitalization Tops $282,477.21

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DopeCoin has a market cap of $282,477.21 and $17,327.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.00411515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001138 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

