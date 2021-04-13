Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) shares fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. 126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69.

About Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

