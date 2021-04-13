Brokerages Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.28. American Electric Power posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,125,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 252.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.00. 3,313,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,705. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

