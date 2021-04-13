Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $465.68 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $3.72 or 0.00006139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $465.68 million and approximately $44.64 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.78 or 0.00372840 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00179594 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00131738 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 61% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003819 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,273,841 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.