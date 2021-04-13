Datarius Credit Achieves Market Capitalization of $111,030.21 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $111,030.21 and $163.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00054245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $415.10 or 0.00685474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00087107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00035122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00041121 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

