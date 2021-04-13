Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Shares Down 12%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) fell 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 2,534,385 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,549,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$27.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.31.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

