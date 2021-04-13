ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading Up 0.5%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €17.68 ($20.79) and last traded at €17.55 ($20.65). Approximately 671,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.46 ($20.54).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSM shares. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.25 ($20.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 14.87.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

